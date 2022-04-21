Russia: Massive Fire At NII-2 Building Of Russian Ministry Of Defence In Tver; Watch

In a breaking development, the Russian Ministry of Defence building caught fire on Thursday. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, huge plumes of black smoke could be seen emerging from the burning building located in Russia's Tver. The fire was visible on the windows of the second and third floors of the building.

Preliminary reports have stated that people have been rescued from the building and have been evacuated from the site. At least 30 people are said to have sought medical aid after the incident.

The fire is said to have engulfed the Ministry of Defence's NII-2 building where decisions regarding the air and aerospace are reportedly taken. The scientific centre is responsible for developing theories of weapons for air defence and aerospace defence.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Rescue operations are currently underway. More details are awaited.

Russia test-fires Sarmat missile, sends warning

The development comes a day after Russia on Wednesday carried out a successful test launch of its Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, which President Vladimir Putin said would 'ensure Russia's security from external threats'. Cornered amid its invasion and relentless pounding of Ukraine, Putin sent a clear message to the world with his new arsenal and asserted that it should provide 'food for thought' for those, who in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, tried to 'threaten' Moscow.

Detailing how the new monster missile had the 'highest tactical and technical characteristics', the Russian President shared that Sarmat was capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. "It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin revealed, adding that it was truly a 'unique weapon' that would strengthen the combat potential of his armed forces. He further stated that the missile would reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and make rabids who are trying to threaten Russian soil 'think twice'.

Image: Republic World