Top 10 Headlines: Ukraine Captures Top Putin Ally, Brooklyn Subway Shooting; And More

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: NYPD Names 'person Of Interest', Releases Picture

The New York police have identified a 'person of interest' in connection with the chaotic shooting on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning and launched an all-day manhunt to arrest the attacker.

Frank James, 62, was called a person of interest in the attack, which left at least 29 injured, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, USA Today reported. Police refrained from calling him a suspect in the shooting. As per local authorities, the man has ties to both Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

NATO Predicts More 'complex And Bloody' Phase Of War In Ukraine, Warns Of Civilian Deaths

As the Russia Ukraine war continues, NATO has now warned of a new ‘complex and bloody’ escalation. NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană has claimed that the ongoing war will move on to a new phase that will "be more complex, different in nature from the first stage" of the war. Geoană warned of a phase that will have ‘classic’ warfare with more civilian casualties.

DGCA Restrains 90 SpiceJet Pilots From Flying Boeing 737 Max, Asks To 'undergo Training'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has restrained a total of 90 pilots of SpiceJet airlines from flying the Boeing 737 Max aircraft on the grounds of improper training, reported ANI. Informing about the same, DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar told ANI that all the pilots will have to undergo training for meeting the requirements of the aviation regulatory body.

Further adding the regulator will be taking strict actions against those found responsible for any lapse, he said that the pilots will have to undergo training in a proper manner again on the Max simulator.

Imran Khan-Pakistan Army Fallout: 8 PTI Activists Arrested For 'vilifying' Qamar Bajwa

Imran Khan's fallout with the Pakistan military establishment became apparent as 8 PTI leaders were arrested for allegedly running a vilification campaign against the country's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Federal Investigation Agency apprehended them from different parts of the Punjab province for purportedly targeting the Pakistan Army chief and the Supreme Court judges on social media. As per reports, the intelligence agencies had handed over a list of 50 suspects involved in this campaign to the FIA.

2 Sikh Men Attacked In New York's Queens Week After Brutal Assault On 70-year-old

Nearly a week after an elderly Sikh was attacked brutally, another hate crime was reported on Wednesday in which two Sikh men came under the attack of unidentified men in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood of Queens in New York. According to the reports, the attackers robbed the two Sikhs in the same area where Nirmal Singh, a 72-year-old, was attacked in an unprovoked incident. As per New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force, there were two people involved in the attack in which one was arrested and, the search for another one is currently underway.

Vladimir Putin Warns West, Vows 'consequences' For Those Who Meddle In Ukraine

Days after two European nations expressed willingness to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in the wake of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned the Western nations of "consequences" if they contributed to worsening the situation in Ukraine. Threatening to create a "wave of migrants" in Europe, Putin stated that his "noble" war on its ex-Soviet neighbour is aimed at "triumph". The Russian President also claimed that Moscow withstood the blow of the economic and financial sanctions "blitz".

'In Touch With Authorities, Praying For Those Injured': Joe Biden On Brooklyn Shooting

Following the horrific mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station and amid the ongoing manhunt, United States President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that his administration is in frequent communication with New York police. The US President said, “My team has been in touch with Mara Adams, New York's police commissioner, and the Department of Justice, the FBI working closely with the NYPD (New York Police Department) on the ground," ANI reported.

Ram Navami Clashes: PFI Joins CFI In Communal Fearmongering Push; Blames 'Hindutva Goons'

A couple of hours after the Campus Front of India (CFI) took to the internet calling out 'anti-Muslim clashes' across the country, the Popular Front of India (PFI) joined the chorus about clashes on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival. Deeming the incident as a 'pre-planned attack against Muslims by the Hindutva goons', the Abdul Salam-led Islamic body urged the state governments to take stringent measures against 'these goons'.

Ukraine Captures Top Putin Ally Viktor Medvedchuk; Zelenskyy Proposes Prisoner Swap

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Ukrainian authorities, on Tuesday, confirmed the detention of Viktor Medvedchuk, a fugitive Ukrainian oligarch and a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he was detained in a special operation carried out by the SBU secret service of the country. Zelenskyy took to social media and posted a photo of Medvedchuk wearing a camouflage uniform with a Ukrainian flag patch. The report of Medvedchuk's detention was also confirmed by Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's national security agency on Telegram.

China, Russia Vying For Space Dominance To Exploit Natural Resources On Moon & Mars: US

As China and Russia are striving to become the world's top space powers in the coming years, a senior defence analyst of the United States Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Keith Ryder stated on Tuesday that Moscow and Beijing now want to explore and exploit the moon's and Mars' natural resources over the course of the next 30 years.

