Imran Khan-Pakistan Army Fallout: 8 PTI Activists Arrested For 'vilifying' Qamar Bajwa

Imran Khan's fallout with the Pakistan military establishment became apparent as 8 PTI leaders were arrested for allegedly running a vilification campaign against the country's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Federal Investigation Agency apprehended them from different parts of the Punjab province for purportedly targeting the Pakistan Army chief and the Supreme Court judges on social media. As per reports, the intelligence agencies had handed over a list of 50 suspects involved in this campaign to the FIA.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Minister Asad Umar announced that a petition against the "harassment" of PTI social media activists will be filed in the High Courts on Wednesday. Even before the new government led by Shehbaz Sharif took charge, the FIA raided the house of Imran Khan's aide on digital media, Dr. Arsalan Khalid. Meanwhile, the agency also placed the names of 6 key members of the PTI-led administration on the 'stoplist' thereby preventing them from travelling abroad.

Petition challenging the harassment of pti social media activists has been finalized and will be filed in high courts tomorrow morning. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 12, 2022

Imran Khan-Bajwa tiff

While there was a rumour that Imran Khan was no longer on the same page with Qamar Javed Bajwa after the delay in approving the appointment of new ISI chief Nadeem Anjum, it gained traction after the 1992 World Cup-winning captain indirectly lashed out at the Army in a public rally on March 11 by saying that "only animals are neutral". This was seen as a dig at ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar who had asserted a day earlier that the Army has nothing to do with politics. The ex-Pakistan PM's outburst assumes significance in the wake of the Army refusing to bail him out when the opposition filed a no-confidence motion.

While he insisted that there was a US conspiracy to topple the PTI-led government, the Pakistan Army refused to endorse his claim and instead, Bajwa called for enhancing ties with the US. Thereafter, the opposition accused him of trying to instigate martial law in Pakistan by delaying the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict calling for voting on the no-trust motion. Hours before the voting finally took place resulting in Khan's ouster, reports suggested that the latter made a last-ditch attempt to sack Bajwa.