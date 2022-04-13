2 Sikh Men Attacked In New York's Queens Week After Brutal Assault On 70-year-old

Nearly a week after an elderly Sikh was attacked brutally, another hate crime was reported on Wednesday in which two Sikh men came under the attack of unidentified men in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood of Queens in New York. According to the reports, the attackers robbed the two Sikhs in the same area where Nirmal Singh, a 72-year-old, was attacked in an unprovoked incident. As per New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force, there were two people involved in the attack in which one was arrested and, the search for another one is currently underway.

THREAD: The Sikh Coalition has learned that two Sikh individuals have been attacked and robbed in Richmond Hill, Queens, very close to where Mr. Nirmal Singh was assaulted on April 3. — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, United Sikhs-- a civil and human rights, humanitarian aid non-profit organization-- has come forward to assist the victims and said that the two are currently getting treatment. Ironically, the attack came nearly 24 hours after the Sikh organisations held a solidarity rally in New York, demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the brutal attack. As per local media reports, the main intention of the attack was a robbery. "We are going to do everything we can to protect the Sikh community and any religious community that is being targeted," New York City Council Member, Joann Ariola told QNS. "The NYPD is working overtime to make sure they’re safe and that there are cars outside of the Gurdwara, so they can pray safely and not feel threatened. This is a city that doesn’t tolerate hate," she added.

Masked man shot at least 10 people in New York

It is worth mentioning that the attack came nearly 12 hours after a gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of bullets on a rush-hour subway train, shooting at least ten people on Tuesday. Five people were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions, according to the hospitals. As of now, police have identified two persons of interest in connection to the chaotic attack on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday. Police have identified the one suspect as Frank James, 62, who was allegedly involved in the attack.

Image: Republic World