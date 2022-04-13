NATO Predicts More 'complex And Bloody' Phase Of War In Ukraine, Warns Of Civilian Deaths

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, NATO has now warned of a new ‘complex and bloody’ escalation. NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană has claimed that the ongoing war will move on to a new phase that will "be more complex, different in nature from the first stage" of the war. Geoană warned of a phase that will have ‘classic’ warfare with more civilian casualties.

According to Ukraine Now, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană shed light on the civilian killings in Ukraine and stated that the war will escalate to a new phase. "We will have a quick entry into the second stage of this war, which is already very bloody. It will be more complex, different in nature from the first stage, in a much wider area, both in the east, in the Donbass and in the south, towards the Crimea and Mariupol,” Geoană said as cited by Ukraine Now.

“According to our estimates, we are entering the second, even more, difficult stage of this war, which seems to be dragging on. The new stage of Russia's war against Ukraine will have a military component much closer to the classic war, in contrast to what happened in the first six weeks of the war. There will be civilian casualties. Because of this, the Allies decided to supply Ukraine with weapons adapted to the new situation and condemned the mass killings of civilians by Russians," the Deputy Secretary-General of NATO noted. The comment on a ‘new phase’ comes only days after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Morning Edition that he anticipates heavier fighting in Ukraine in the weeks ahead.

Secret NATO group monitoring movements of ships in the Black Sea

A secret monitoring group of NATO comprising officials of the Romanian PMC has commenced work in Odesa, a source in the Russian law enforcement agency citing informants in the Ukrainian troops told RIA Novosti. The Russian law enforcement agency's interlocutor has claimed the presence of a secret base of the NATO monitoring group in one of the suburbs of Odessa, RIA Novosti reported. The secret base of the NATO monitoring group has equipment that allows identifying the "exact coordinates of any ship in the Black Sea within a radius of up to 200 kilometres." According to reports, the group aims to stop the landing of Russian armed forces and provide the location of Russian ships to Ukrainians for guiding their Neptune missiles.

