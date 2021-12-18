Top Headlines: Rahul Gandhi Politicises PM's Ganga Dip Again; Owaisi On Legal Marriage Age

Quick links:
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked Pakistan and stated that If India wanted, it could have occupied Pakistan's land in 1971. However, he reminded that India is a country that never attacks first or has occupied even one inch of any other country.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday unearthed a massive money laundering racket to the tune of Rs 500 crore involving Indian Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), fintech firms, and Chinese investors.
An alleged sacrilege attempt was made at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday, confirmed the police. The suspect, as per the police, crossed the barrier, barging into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine in an alleged attempt to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib. The suspect has been killed, the police informed.
With the chorus demanding action against Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar growing by the day, Republic TV on Saturday confronted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra over the Karnataka leader's 'enjoy rape' remark. The two leaders, who were confronted shortly after they addressed a rally in Amethi, avoided Republic TV's questions and refrained from commenting on the outrageous statement.
Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Pramila Naidu on Saturday said that comments of former Karnataka Assembly speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar are unfortunate. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Naidu said, "He is a senior politician. What he said is unfortunate for us."
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the proposal to raise the legal age of marriage. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Hyderabad MP said that if the law allows women to vote at 18 years, then why not marry.
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav wielded a fresh attack on the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath while campaigning for the upcoming state assembly elections on Saturday. In response to PM Modi’s praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, calling him ‘Upyogi’, the Samajwadi Party President said that he is ‘Unupyogi.’
A war of words erupted between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on social media after the former raised the issue of the sand mafia in Punjab. On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked Congress over the alleged illegal sand mining in CM Charanjit Singh Channi's constituency saying that Rs 20,000 crore would be released if the mafia is tackled.
Addressing a rally in Amethi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stoked a fresh controversy by adding to his 'Hindus vs Hindutvavadis' comparison once again. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dip in the holy Ganga, Rahul Gandhi remarked that while a 'Hindu' bathes with crores of people in Ganga, a 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone.
Another criminal defamation suit has been filed against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik by a family member of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. In the fresh lawsuit, Sameer's sister, Yasmeen Wankhede, has accused Malik of making "false, defamatory and baseless" allegations against her family as a "counterblast for the arrest of his son-in-law" in a drug bust case.
