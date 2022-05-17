Top Headlines: SC Orders Gyanvapi 'shivling Site To Be Protected', Mundka Mishap, & More

Gyanvapi case: SC orders 'Shivling site to be protected', to continue hearing on May 19

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee seeking a stay on the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. After the hearing, the top court issued a notice to all 9 parties including the UP Government, and ordered that the spot where the Shivling was found be 'protected', while Muslims be allowed to continue prayers in the mosque complex.

Mundka fire tragedy: Delhi court sends building owners to 1-day police remand

In a key development in connection with the Mundka fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has granted one day police custody of the accused and owners of the complex Manish Lakra, Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal. This comes a day after the absconding owner - Manish Lakra - was sent to two days of Police custody. Lakra was detained after multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana, carried out by the dedicated team of Outer District under the close supervision of the DCP/Outer District.

CBI names Karti Chidambaram as accused No 1; documentary evidence recovered

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram as accused number 1 in the Chinagate scandal and has confirmed that backdoor efforts were made by him to beat visa norms for 250 Chinese nationals. An FIR has been registered by the CBI against 6 entities including the Congress leader under Sections 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy), Section 477-A IPC (Falsification of accounts), and Sections 8,9 of the PC Act, 1988 for facilitating the issuance of visas in violation of the norms of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Varanasi Court grants 2 days to submit Gyanvapi survey report; Ajay Mishra removed

The commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has been given two days additional time from a local court in Varanasi to submit its report. Previously, the commission was asked to submit the report by Tuesday. Court-appointed commissioner, Ajay Mishra, who was part of the commission that was tasked with a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, has been removed by the court for alleged non-cooperation. The report will now be submitted by Vishal Singh.

Cannes 2022: PM Modi delighted over India's participation; 'Lot of stories to explore'

India will be the official Country of Honour at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France and Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur will lead the Indian delegation at the event. Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness, stating, "India truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world."

Kremlin terms US as hostile state, slams Washington-led 'hybrid war' against Moscow

Amid the relentless war, Russia has said that the Western countries, including the US, which is conducting a hybrid war against Russia, have become hostile states to Moscow, TASS reported. According to the Russian news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this while he was at the educational marathon conference on Tuesday. As per Peskov, America has started a "hybrid war" against Russia as Moscow become a tough competitor of the United States. He maintained that Russia tried to contact America to address its grievances related to security. However, the US did not show any interest in resolving the issues, Peskov added.

In Mohali, protesting Punjab farmers say 'We will go to CM, will not be stopped by police'

Farmers on Tuesday held protests in Chandigarh and Punjab border in Mohali over the paddy sowing schedule. The protestors are marching towards the CM's house. They have put forward 13 demands, including the supply of uninterrupted electricity for the paddy crop. Reportedly, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had called them from meeting on Tuesday but no such meeting took place as farmers cancelled it.

Taj Mahal row: ASI shares pics of 'underground cells' amid legal battle over locked rooms

Amid demands to open the locked rooms of the Taj Mahal, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has shared pictures of the underground cells of the historic monument. The images show two spots where maintenance work was done recently. The ASI newsletter showed restoration work around the gateways of the Taj Mahal. It also shared two pictures of maintenance work of underground cells on the riverside of the World Heritage Site.

India slams Pak over its resolution on J&K delimitation exercise; 'No rights to interfere'

Days after the Pakistan National Assembly had unanimously passed a bizarre resolution denouncing the order passed by the J&K Delimitation Commission, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has finally responded over it and further rejected the "farcical resolution" passed by the neighbouring country. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs has made a blistering attack on Pakistan saying that it has no right to interfere or pronounce in the internal matters of India including those Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation.

Kannada actor Chethana Raj dead: Hospital writes to police about incident; letter accessed

Popular television actor Chethana Raj passed away after she underwent cosmetic surgery, which went wrong at Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital. Post the Fat Removal Surgery that she underwent, fat accumulated in her lungs, because of which she faced breathing issues and was shifted to Kaade Hospital in Manjunath Nagar, as the cosmetic hospital did not have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After the news broke, Dr Sandeep V from Kaade Hospital wrote to the police and narrated the events that took place on May 16 as he mentioned they 'did not appear normal'.

