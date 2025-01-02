Published 20:40 IST, January 2nd 2025
2-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death As Scooter Skids, Comes Under Tempo in Mumbai
The two-wheeler skidded at a spot where repair work was going on. The three fell down on the road and were hit by a tempo coming from behind, said an official.
Mumbai: A two-year-old girl died and her parents were seriously injured after their scooter skidded at a spot where road repair work was underway and they were hit by a tempo, city police said on Thursday.
The tragic incident took place on Dr Ambedkar Road in Parel area around 10.30 am, said an official.
Manoj Shantaram Pawar (32), a resident of Ghatkopar, his wife Vidya (29) and daughter Shravi (2) were heading for the Jijamata Udyan in Byculla on scooter to enjoy the New Year holiday.
All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the civic-run KEM hospital where Shravi was declared dead on arrival, he said. Manoj Pawar and Vidya are undergoing treatment.
A case for rash driving was registered against the tempo driver at Bhoiwada Police Station and probe was underway.
