Published 07:30 IST, December 18th 2024
Ajit Doval Arrives in China, to Meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi | LIVE
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing Today, on December 18. In other news, Parade rehearsal of Air Force personnel for the 78th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path. Lastly, Delhi's air quality ‘severe’ at over 420 as GRAP 4 returns.
08:13 IST, December 18th 2024
They Tax Us, We Tax Them: Donald Trump Warns India Over High Tariffs
US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his plan to impose ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on India on Monday in retaliation for the “high taxes” charged by New Delhi on imports of certain American commodities.
07:35 IST, December 18th 2024
Delhi Freeze as Minimum Temperature Dropped to 5°C
A layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, as per IMD.
GRAP stage IV measures have also been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after deterioration in air quality.
07:28 IST, December 18th 2024
Parade Rehearsal For 78th Republic Day Underway at Kartavya Path.
Parade rehearsal of Air Force personnel for the 78th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path.
07:23 IST, December 18th 2024
NSA Doval & China’s Foreign Minister Hold SR Meeting
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing Today, on December 18.
Updated 08:27 IST, December 18th 2024