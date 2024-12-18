sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Trump Tariff Threat | Oscars 2025 | Justin Trudeau | Amit Shah | One Nation, One Election |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:30 IST, December 18th 2024

Ajit Doval Arrives in China, to Meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi | LIVE

Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NSA Doval to Hold Meeting With China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing Today
NSA Doval to Hold Meeting With China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing Today | Image: X

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing Today,  on December 18. In other news, Parade rehearsal of Air Force personnel for the 78th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path. Lastly, Delhi's air quality ‘severe’ at over 420 as GRAP 4 returns. 

 

 

Live Blog

Here are the latest news updates for December 18: 

08:13 IST, December 18th 2024

They Tax Us, We Tax Them: Donald Trump Warns India Over High Tariffs

US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his plan to impose ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on India on Monday in retaliation for the “high taxes” charged by New Delhi on imports of certain American commodities.  

07:35 IST, December 18th 2024

Delhi Freeze as Minimum Temperature Dropped to 5°C

A layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, as per IMD.

GRAP stage IV measures have also been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after deterioration in air quality.

07:28 IST, December 18th 2024

Parade Rehearsal For 78th Republic Day Underway at Kartavya Path.

Parade rehearsal of Air Force personnel for the 78th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path. 

07:23 IST, December 18th 2024

NSA Doval & China’s Foreign Minister Hold SR Meeting

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing Today,  on December 18.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:27 IST, December 18th 2024