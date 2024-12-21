Amit Shah Inaugurates 72nd Plenary Session of North Eastern Council in Tripura

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at Prajna Bhavan here.

Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with governors, chief ministers of all the eight northeastern states, and senior officials, were also present at the event.

"There will be intense deliberation on the future roadmap for the region, besides reviewing progress of the council’s work for this year,” Scindia told reporters.

A delegation of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomos District Council (TTAADC) is also likely to join the discussions, sources had said on Friday.

Shah had arrived in Tripura on Friday to chair the 72nd plenary session of the NEC.