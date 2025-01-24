Arvind Kejriwal Going To Get Clean bowled: Anurag Thakur Attacks AAP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the AAP leader is set to be "stumped" and "clean bowled" in the upcoming elections, with the people of Delhi set to sweep the "AAPda" clean over concerns related to pollution, the Yamuna River, and contaminated water.

Thakur also accused AAP and Kejriwal of being 'anti-women,' citing an incident involving party MP Swati Maliwal, who the BJP leader alleges was summoned to Kejriwal's residence and ‘assaulted.’

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, “Arvind Kejriwal is going to get 'stumped' and 'clean bowled' as people of Delhi want clean drinking water, clean air and clean roads and a clean Yamuna. This is why AAPda, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are going to be sweeped clean from Delhi.”

AAP an anti-women party, says Anurag Thakur

"The people of 'Aaapda' are anti-women and they insult, betray, and commit atrocities towards the women of Delhi. I want to speak this statement with an example as the party's MP Swati Maliwal was called by Arvind Kejriwal at his residence and 'assaulted," he said.

Anurag Thakur continued his attack on AAP and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting several unfulfilled promises and issues affecting the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal fails to deliver Rs 1,000 promise to women, says Anurag Thakur

He further criticised Kejriwal's government for failing to deliver on the Rs 1000 promise to women in both Punjab and Delhi, pointing out that women were left waiting for hours for water to be supplied by tankers.

Thakur also called attention to the situation during Chhath Puja, where women had to perform prayers at the heavily polluted Yamuna River.

Thakur further claimed that AAP's disrespect towards women was evident in their campaign, citing the absence of Atishi's and even Kejriwal's face on party hoardings.

He questioned why Kejriwal, despite not holding any official position in Punjab, had been granted Z+ security, suggesting a contradiction in the party's actions and priorities.

"Rs 1000 promise to women in Punjab and Delhi was unfulfilled. Women had to wait for hours to be provided with water from tankers. On Chahhtt Puja, women had to perform prayers at the polluted Yamuna. Moreover, the Delhi CM's face Atishi's face isn't being seen on the hoardings anywhere. Even the sitting CM has no place in their (AAP) hoardings - it shows that they have no respect for women. Why Arvind Kejriwal's name is in the Z+ security category of Punjab, even when he is not the CM or he doesn't hold any position in Punjab?" said Anurag Thakur.

Atishi alleges BJP hatching a conspiracy

Meanwhile, in a major allegation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday said that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi Police to kill AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, “There are two players behind this conspiracy - one is workers of BJP who attack Arvind Kejriwal and pelt stones on him in different parts of Delhi, the second player is Delhi Police that comes under BJP and Amit Shah. With the collusion of BJP and Delhi Police, a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Arvind Kejriwal.”

Counting the number of attacks on former Delhi CM Kejriwal, Atishi accused BJP workers of carrying out those attacks.

Moreover, the Chief Minister accused the Delhi Police of 'inaction' during those attacks, citing their "collusion" with the BJP.

She claimed that the AAP itself investigated all attacks and found that in most cases, the attackers were “BJP workers.”

AAP has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was attacked several times during the election campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

On Thursday, Kejriwal alleged that some cadres of the opposition candidate entered his public meeting in Hari Nagar and attacked his car.

Last week, the AAP national convenor also claimed that he was attacked by alleged BJP workers during his campaign rally.

Recently, the Punjab Police has also withdrawn its security for AAP chief Kejriwal after instructions from the Election Commission of India and the Delhi Police.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said that they have withdrawn components of the Punjab Police deployed for the security of Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.