Bengaluru Horror: Bangladeshi House Help Raped, Strangled to Death with Dupatta

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi house help was found dead on the Kalkere lakebed in east Bengaluru on Friday morning | Image: PTI/representative

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old Bangladeshi house help was found dead on the Kalkere lakebed in east Bengaluru on Friday morning. According to the police, she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Speaking to a leading English daily, DCP (East) D Devaraja said the woman was strangled with her dupatta and bludgeoned with a boulder. “We have taken up a case of rape and murder and launched a manhunt for the accused,” he further stated.

Her body was discovered at Manekshaw Parade Ground by a Hoysala staffer during the Republic Day parade rehearsals. Items including a vanity bag, slippers, churidar, and mobile phone, all of which were scattered on the lakebed, were found alongside her body.

The woman had lived in north Bengaluru for the past six years and was the mother of three children.

Her husband works for BBMP as a pourakarmika. According to reports, the woman had been missing since Thursday afternoon, and her husband had been waiting for her to return home until late in the evening before he began searching for her. After he failed to locate her, the police launched an investigation.

“The miscreant was not able to lift the boulder properly, so her face was not disfigured completely. But he strangled her with her dupatta,” a senior police officer said.

Police suspect the crime was committed by someone the woman knew. The perpetrator is believed to have escaped after taking cash from her bag.

Joint Commissioner of Police (East) B Ramesh said the husband possesses a passport, but the woman did not. Authorities suspect she had illegally immigrated.

Police are continuing their probe and searching for the accused.

“We have registered a case of sexual assault and murder and are investigating,” he added.