Big Maharashtra Meet Likely This Week Amid Battle for Portfolios

Mumbai: The crucial meeting of the Mahayuti alliance is expected to take place this week, most likely tomorrow, to finalise the candidate for the Chief Minister’s position, as caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has returned from his native Satara. According to reports, alliance leaders— BJP 's Devendra Fadnavis , Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, and NCP's Ajit Pawar —will convene to make the final decision.

The meeting, which was initially scheduled for Friday but postponed after Shinde’s trip to Satara, following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Shinde described the talks as "good and positive," adding that another round of discussions would determine who would take

“The meeting was productive. We had discussions with Amit Shah and JP Nadda. There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti, where a decision will be made regarding the Chief Minister,” Shinde said.

However, the meeting was again delayed over the weekend.

Maharashtra Cabinet: Devendra Fadnavis CM, Who May Get What Portfolio?

As per Republic sources, Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are expected to be his Deputies. Eknath Shinde demanded some important portfolios including Home, Urban Development and Public Works Department in the Delhi meeting. However, the BJP refused to give up the Home portfolio.

The saffron party is expected to hold major portfolios, including Home, Revenue, Energy, Rural Development, Water Resources, Housing, Forest, OBC Affairs, Tourism, and General Administration.

Shiv Sena, under Eknath Shinde, is likely to receive control over Urban Development, Public Works, Industry, Education, Cultural Affairs, Water Supply, Health, Transport, and State Excise. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's NCP is expected to take charge of Finance, Women and Child Development, Minorities Affairs, Relief and Rehabilitation, Medical Education, Tribal Development, and Food and Civil Supplies.

A look at the potential picks for the different portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet: