Published 07:02 IST, January 1st 2025
Happy New Year: World Rings In New Year With Joy and Cheer | LIVE
- India along with the world welcomed New Year 2025 with celebrations around including fireworks and spiritual havens, Aartis and parties everywhere.
- A tight security protocols were observed across the country as police kept a close watch on drunk driving and strict vigil on people.
- Services of public transport were also extended in major cities including New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other places.
06:56 IST, January 1st 2025
Uttarakhand's Popular Tourist Destinations See Surge in New Year Footfall
Popular tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, including Kedarkantha, Harshil, and Dayara, saw a significant increase in footfall on New Year's Eve, with over 5,000 tourists staying at key spots in Uttarkashi District.
06:55 IST, January 1st 2025
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extend New Year Wishes as India Welcomes 2025
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wished everyone a Happy New Year, hoping it brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness as the nation welcomed 2025. ‘Happy New Year to all of you. I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!’ Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
Updated 07:02 IST, January 1st 2025