LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:02 IST, January 1st 2025

Happy New Year: World Rings In New Year With Joy and Cheer | LIVE

Republic brings you all the updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Happy New Year 2025
World Rings in New Year with Joy and Cheer | Image: Freepik

  • India along with the world welcomed New Year 2025 with celebrations around including fireworks and spiritual havens, Aartis and parties everywhere. 
  • A tight security protocols were observed across the country as police kept a close watch on drunk driving and strict vigil on people. 
  • Services of public transport were also extended in major cities including New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other places.
  • Here are the Live Updates
     

06:55 IST, January 1st 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Nation to Reaffirm Commitment to Unity, Social Justice in New Year Message

Mallikarjun Kharge extended his New Year greetings along with a message urging individuals to reaffirm their commitment to inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality, and the protection of the Constitution.

06:55 IST, January 1st 2025

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extend New Year Wishes as India Welcomes 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wished everyone a Happy New Year, hoping it brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness as the nation welcomed 2025. ‘Happy New Year to all of you. I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!’ Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
 

Updated 07:02 IST, January 1st 2025