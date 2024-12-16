Published 06:49 IST, December 16th 2024
Constitution Debate in Rajya Sabha Today Amid BJP, Congress Standoff | LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.
- India News
- 1 min read
Marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a two-day debate on its significance and legacy commenced on December 16. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initiated the discussion, while Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to conclude it tomorrow, December 17.
The debate features contributions from members across the political spectrum, including prominent voices from both the ruling party and the opposition. Notable speakers include Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Randeep Surjewala, as well as representatives from the Trinamool Congress. The deliberations focus on the enduring principles of the Constitution and its relevance to modern India.
Live Blog
Marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a two-day debate on its significance and legacy commenced today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initiated the discussion, while Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to conclude it tomorrow, December 17.
The debate features contributions from members across the political spectrum, including prominent voices from both the ruling party and the opposition. Notable speakers include Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Randeep Surjewala, as well as representatives from the Trinamool Congress. The deliberations focus on the enduring principles of the Constitution and its relevance to modern India.
07:04 IST, December 16th 2024
India, Bangladesh to commemorate 1971 war 'Vijay Diwas' with annual exchange of veterans today
India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.
06:50 IST, December 16th 2024
Manipur: Two Bihar youths shot dead in Kakching
Two youths from Bihar, who were working as migrant workers in Manipur were shot dead in the state's Kakching district on Sunday.
The deceased — Dasharat Kumar (17) and Sunalal Kumar (18) were residents of Rajwahi village of Bihar's Gopalganj district.
06:47 IST, December 16th 2024
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday.
Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:04 IST, December 16th 2024