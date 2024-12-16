Constitution Debate in Rajya Sabha Today Amid BJP, Congress Standoff | LIVE UPDATES | Image: PTI

Marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a two-day debate on its significance and legacy commenced on December 16. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initiated the discussion, while Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to conclude it tomorrow, December 17.

The debate features contributions from members across the political spectrum, including prominent voices from both the ruling party and the opposition. Notable speakers include Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Randeep Surjewala, as well as representatives from the Trinamool Congress. The deliberations focus on the enduring principles of the Constitution and its relevance to modern India.