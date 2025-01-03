Decomposed Body Of Woman Found Inside Bed In Delhi’s Dabri, Husband Absconding

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the dead body of a 24-year-old woman was found inside a bed in Delhi’s Dabri area on Friday, sending a shock wave across the locality. According to the Delhi Police, the husband of the deceased was found absconding after the incident. The Dwarka district’s Dabri police have shifted the body of the woman to the mortuary and initiated a search operation to nab her husband.

According to the Dabri police, the couple had been married for five years and were living together in the same rented house. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, who was living with her maternal uncle during the incident.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Dwarka District has identified the deceased as Deepa (24), a resident of the Jankipuri area in Dabri. The husband of the deceased has been identified as Dhanraj, who is a cab driver.

The DCP said that on January 3, information regarding the murder of a woman was received by the police. When police reached the house, they found a decomposed body of deceased Deepa inside the bedroom.

On the complaint of the deceased's father, Ashok Chauhan, a resident of Raghu Nagar, the police registered a murder at Dabri police station and initiated a probe.