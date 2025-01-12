Delhi Braces for Freezing Cold; IMD Predicts Rain, Issues Warnings for 12 States

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog blanketed the national capital on Sunday, bringing visibility to near zero and intensifying the ongoing cold spell. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius in the city, with a warning of thunderstorms and hail later in the day due to a western disturbance. Many flights and trains delayed and disrupted due to dense fog at IGI Airport and New Delhi Railway Station

Night Shelters Offer Relief

The harsh weather has forced many to seek refuge in night shelters across Delhi. Visuals from Safdarjung showed people gathering in these shelters to escape the cold.

Recent Rainfall Brings Cooler Days

The national capital experienced light rain earlier on Saturday, leading to a drop in temperature to 7.7 degrees Celsius. With the IMD predicting similar conditions in the coming days, residents have been advised to prepare for extended cold weather.

Dense Fog Disrupts Northern India

Besides Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh also woke up to dense fog, causing disruptions in travel. These conditions are expected to continue in isolated pockets until January 16, the IMD said.

States such as Bihar , Assam , Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of West Bengal are also experiencing reduced visibility due to fog. The IMD warned that these conditions might persist from January 13 to 15, impacting normal life and travel.

Western Disturbance Brings Wet Weather

The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya. This is attributed to a fresh western disturbance affecting the region.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are set to receive heavy rainfall over the next five days, driven by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, and Mahe will see light to moderate showers until January 14.

Snowfall Likely in the Hills

A new western disturbance is expected to bring isolated rain and snowfall to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between January 15 and 17.

Cold Wave Conditions Expected to Continue