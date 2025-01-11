Delhi Weather Update: Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital, 45 Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog

Delhi Weather Update: Light to moderate rain was witnessed in parts of Delhi on Saturday evening as the national capital recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department.

45 Trains Delay Due to Low visibility

Forty-five trains were delayed as a dense layer of fog engulfed the city in the morning, reducing visibility which impacted train operations.

IMD Predicts Rain in Delhi

The maximum temperature reached 17 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

Light rain was reported in parts of the national capital, including Central Delhi.

The weather department noted that Safdarjung recorded a minimum visibility of 50 meters between 12:30 am and 1:30 am, which later improved to 200 meters and has remained at that level since 7:30 am.

The minimum temperature was 7.7 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of year. Humidity levels were at 100 percent throughout the day.

Visuals From India Gate Area

Delhi Weather Updates