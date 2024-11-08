Farewell From The Bench: CJI Chandrachud’s Final Rise Captured in a Powerful Image

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday completed his final board of cases at the Supreme Court. A touching image of the CJI rising from his chair after concluding his cases went viral on social media.

CJI Chandrachud's retirement marks the culmination of two years at the helm of the Supreme Court, a period characterized by significant reforms and groundbreaking initiatives.

Under his leadership, the Indian judiciary underwent a sweeping modernization, with a focus on harnessing technology to make courts more accessible, efficient, and inclusive.

Major reforms under CJI DY Chandrachud

Among the major reforms initiated during his tenure were the expansion of virtual courts, which became a permanent feature, allowing people to attend hearings remotely. CJI Chandrachud also championed the E-Courts initiative, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of the judiciary by making courts paperless.

The establishment of E-Sewa Kendras across India further empowered litigants and lawyers by providing assistance with e-filing, while the E-Filing portal streamlined the process of submitting cases online.

Additionally, the introduction of E-Copying technology, which accelerates the process of obtaining certified copies of court documents, and Su-Swagatham, an online portal for securing entry passes to the Supreme Court, were all part of a larger vision to integrate technology into the judicial system.