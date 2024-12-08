Published 16:51 IST, December 8th 2024
Gulmarg Receives Fresh Snowfall, Turns Into ‘Winter Wonderland’ | WATCH
Snowfall in higher reaches, including the Gulmarg, and rains in plains lashed the Kashmir region on Sunday, officials said.
Srinagar: Snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Gulmarg, and rains in plains lashed the region on Sunday, officials said.
Many places in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall under the influence of a western disturbance, said India Meteorological Department.
Gulmarg Receives Fresh Snowfall | WATCH
Gulmarg is a premier ski resort town in Kashmir, known for its stunning snow-covered slopes that attract adventure enthusiasts and winter sports lovers.
The town recently witnessed its first snowfall of the season. Additionally, the Gondola lift here is one of the highest in the world, offering visitors breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.
Authorities have urged visitors to exercise caution when venturing into higher altitudes, as snowfall can cause road blockages and create slippery conditions. However, the recent snowfall is anticipated to give a boost to the region's tourism.
Meanwhile, light rain or snow is likely in parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the IMD said in its forecast till December 10. Dense fog conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of sub-Himalayan West Bengal in late night and early morning hours till December 10, the IMD said on Saturday.
