Indian Among Eight People Stabbed By Teen In Russia

At least six people, including an Indian, and two police officers were injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday (February 7, 2026) in a sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, local media reports said.

Preliminary reports by local media alleged that a teenager armed with a knife entered the dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa and attacked students living in the facility. The incident took place inside the sports hall of the hostel, triggering panic among residents. As reported by a Russian media outlet RTVI.com, Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk said the attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. “The suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” she was quoted as saying by the media.