Jaipur Tanker Blast: Man in Flames Walks 600m for Help, Bystanders Record Videos

Jaipur: A massive fire was triggered after a chemical-laden truck collided with an LPG tanker and several other vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, resulting in multiple deaths and several injuries.

According to reports, Radheshyam Chaudhary, 32, a motor mechanic, was set ablaze and walked 600 meters while crying for help. But instead, people only reached out to their phones to record the moment.

Radheshyam, who worked for National Bearings Company Limited, had left his home on his motorbike early on Friday morning.

Several visuals of the aftermath of the incident showed the burning man struggling to walk as he sought assistance. Witnesses claim he walked approximately 600 meters before a bystander helped him. The bystander called the victim's brother around 5:50 a.m., urging him to rush to the Heerapura bus terminal, as his brother was in trouble.

Speaking to a leading media outlet, Radheshyam's brother shared that Radheshyam had collapsed on the road and walked nearly 600 meters from the explosion site. He also mentioned that his brother was crying for help as he struggled down the road. However, instead of offering assistance, most bystanders simply recorded videos.

Radheshyam was eventually rushed to the hospital in a car. Despite suffering from over 85 percent burns, he managed to recite his elder brother Akheram's phone number. Reportedly, Radheshyam also described how the incident unfolded and the wave of flames that consumed everything, including him.

The mechanic was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur but succumbed to his injuries.