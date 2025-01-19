Maha Kumbh Mela Fire: PM Modi Dials CM Yogi, Takes Stock Of Situation

Maha Kumbh Mela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a massive fire incident that erupted at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Sector 19 on Sunday. PM Modi took stock of the situation regarding the fire incident during his conversation with the chief minister. Meanwhile, CM Yogi rushed to the spot immediately after the fire erupted and engulfed several tents in the Maha Kumbh area. According to the reports, the fire incident, caused by an LPG cylinder explosion, engulfed 18 tents, however, fortunately, there were no casualties during the incident.

During his conversation, PM Narendra Modi took complete information from CM Yogi about the fire incident in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. The Chief Minister apprised him of all the facts and assured him that the fire was brought under control in time by the efficient fire brigade and the NDRF, SDRF team. There were no casualties and the situation remains under control.

A senior police official stated that as soon as the fire erupted, it spread rapidly to nearby tents. Immediately fire tenders present at the site rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Several visuals from the site also surfaced, wherein thick plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the fire incident site.

The Maha Kumbh Mela police said the fire took place due to a cylinder blast, adding that there were no casualties so far. “Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra told news agency PTI.

Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar said the fire broke out at 4.30 pm in Sector-19 in the tent of the Gita Press and spread to nearby tents. A survey is being conducted to ascertain the damage caused by the fire, said Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the fire incident and reached the Maha Kumbh on Sunday. Senior officials were deployed to the site on his instructions, according to the CMO.