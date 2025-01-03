Missing Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Found Dead in Septic Tank; CM Says 'Culprit Won't be Spared'

New Delhi: Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who went missing in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on January 1, was found dead. His body has been recovered from a septic tank located on the premises of contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

“A journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, was missing since January 1. The police registered a case and formed a special team to investigate. Today his body was recovered from a septic tank in the premises of contractor Suresh Chandrakar,” reported ANI quoting IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

He also informed that a post-mortem is being conducted, and the suspects in the case are currently being interrogated.

‘Culprit Won’t be Spared', Assures CM

Taking to X, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and said that the culprit behind the crime won't be spared.

“The news of the murder of young and dedicated journalist Mukesh Chandrakar of Bijapur is extremely sad and heartbreaking. His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of journalism and society,” said Deo.