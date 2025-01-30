Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Shut In November For Renovation, 10 Million Fliers To Shift To Navi Mumbai

Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 to shut in November for renovation | Image: X

Mumbai: Mumbai International Airport Limited has announced the redevelopment of Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The redevelopment project is aimed at boosting the capacity of the terminal to handle 20 million passengers annually.

“Once complete, the new terminal will be able to manage 20 million passengers annually, an impressive 42 per cent boost in capacity, reflecting the growth of Mumbai,” an official statement said.

Impact on Airport Operations In Mumbai

CSMIA's Terminal 2 and the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport will cater to passengers during the redevelopment project of Terminal 1.

Redevelopment Project Expected To Finish In 2029

According to officials, the Terminal 1 renovation will be completed by 2029.

The redevelopment will be carried out in planned phases.

The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure, starting in November 2025, and then construction of the new terminal.

Phase II of the project involves building a new terminal in parallel with the completion of modernization works to the existing one. The changes will be completed in three years.