Narayana Murthy Clears Air on 70-Hour Workweek Remark Amid Outrage
Murthy clarified his stance, emphasising that no one can demand long hours at work and that such decisions should be left to individuals discreetly.
Bengaluru: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy recently found himself at the centre of a heated debate after suggesting that young professionals should work 70 hours a week. His remark sparked widespread outrage and discussions about work-life balance.
In response, Murthy has now clarified his stance, emphasising that no one can demand long hours at work and that such decisions should be left to individuals discreetly.
Murthy said that his advice was based on his own experience of working long hours during his time at Infosys. He shared that he used to arrive at the office at 6:30 AM and leave at 8:30 PM, putting in over 70 hours a week for 40-odd years. However, he stressed that these are personal choices and should not be imposed on others.
Murthy's clarification comes amid a broader conversation about work culture, especially after L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan's recent remarks advocating for a 90 hour workweek. Murthy urged young professionals to introspect and understand the need for hard work, but also to balance it with their personal lives and well-being.
