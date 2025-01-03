New Flight Services Commence from Bhubaneswar Airport, Details Inside

Bhubaneswar: As part of Odisha's New Destination Policy (NDP) 2024, new flight services were started on Friday from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, and Patna, an official statement said on Friday.

As per the official release, the new flight services will be operated by Air India Express and Star Air.

Flights To Connect These Routes

With these new additions, Air India Express now operates 104 weekly flights from Bhubaneswar, connecting Odisha to major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune.

Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh inaugurated the inaugural flights to Jaipur and Kochi. Flights to Lucknow will begin on Saturday, with services to Patna starting on January 15.

Singh highlighted that these new routes will benefit professionals, families, students, and naval personnel, promoting greater economic and cultural exchanges.

Air India Express also unveiled an aircraft adorned with a beautiful Ikat livery, celebrating Odisha's rich textile heritage.