'No One Was Fired': YesMadam Issues Clarification Over Sacking 'Stressed' Employees

New Delhi: YesMadam, the at-home beauty and spa service platform, has denied reports which claimed that employees who spoke out about work stress were laid off. The Noida-based startup refuted the social media allegations with a detailed three-page statement, asserting that it would never take such an "inhuman step."

"Our team is like family, and their dedication, hard work, and passion are the foundation of all our successes," the statement said.

How it all Started?

The controversy began with an internal email, reportedly sent by Ashu Arora Jha, HR Manager at YesMadam, which surfaced online. The email indicated that the company had recently surveyed to gauge employees' stress levels at work. Based on the survey results, YesMadam claimed it made the “difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress.” The email screenshot was shared on LinkedIn by Shitiz Dogra, Associate Director of Digital Marketing at IndiGo.

YesMadam responded, asserting that the posts on social media were part of a "planned effort to highlight the serious issue of workplace stress." The company appreciated the public's strong opinions and engagement. "When people speak up, it shows they care and care is at the heart of our business," the statement noted.

Loading...

'No Employees Terminated, Instead...'

Contrary to the claims, YesMadam clarified that no employees were terminated. Instead, they were offered a break to reset, relax, and recharge, as part of the company's new approach.

First De-Stress Policy

YesMadam also introduced India's first de-stress policy, which includes:

Six paid de-stress leaves annually for mental health and rejuvenation

A complimentary at-home spa session