Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Farmers’ Protest March To Delhi

Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the protest march called by the farmers towards Delhi on December 2. The farmers have called the protest march to pressurise the government on their various demands including MSP, loan waiver and pension. Meanwhile, the protest march organised by the farmers to raise their concerns is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions along key routes connecting Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi.

The Delhi Police and the Gautam Buddh Nagar have made adequate arrangements as part of the security arrangements ahead of the protest march. The police have set up barriers at all borders between Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi and will conduct intensive checks at all the police pickets. Further, in situations of heavy traffic congestion, the traffic police may implement traffic diversions to manage the flow of vehicles.

The commuters travelling between Delhi to Noida and Greater Noida are strongly advised to use the metro services to minimise the impact of potential traffic jams. In the advisory, the Noida Traffic police have specifically said that all types of goods vehicles will be restricted from entering Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and from Sirsa to Surajpur towards Pari Chowk.

The police have advised motorists to consider alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience during the protest.

In its advisory, the police stated, that on December 2, it is proposed to hold a dharna by farmers in Delhi regarding their problems. During the said program, Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police will do intensive checking by putting up barriers on all the borders adjoining Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, due to which in case of increased traffic pressure on the routes adjoining Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi border, traffic will be diverted as per the need.

The general public from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, have been advised to use the metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience.

