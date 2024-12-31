Over 50 Vehicles Suffer Mass Puncture On Mumbai-Nagpur Highway. This Is The Reason

Mumbai: At least 50 vehicles including cars, two wheelers, trucks suffered mass puncture on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway after driving over an iron board that fell on the high speed expressway.

According to reports, an iron board had fallen on the highway and caused punctures to the vehicles who were passing over it. The incident took place between Malegaon and Vanita toll plaza in Washim district.

An investigation has been ordered as to how the board fell on the highway, causing mass punctures in the vehicles.