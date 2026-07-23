'Regain Your Old Weight As Soon As Possible': PM Modi Pens X Post For Sonam Wangchuk As He Ends 26-Day Fast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday penned a social media post for activist Soman Wangchuk shortly after the latter ended his 26-day hunger strike. Praying for the environmentalist's health, the Prime Minister urged him to regain his old weight as soon as possible.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy.”

PM Modi urges Sonam Wangchuk to regain his old weight as soon as possible | Image: X

The social activist broke his fast after a meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, where he was admitted following the deterioration of his health.

Visuals from the hospital showed Nadda helping Wangchuk drink from a cup. The video also showed Wangchuk listening to the ministers' assurance to take action and telling them, “I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you.”

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In his first social media post after breaking the fast, Wangchuk tweeted, “Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days."

He added that earlier, 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters, urging him to break the fast. He told the public that he his decision to end the hunger strike was taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.

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“I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. meanwhile urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere,” he added.