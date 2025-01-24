Republic Day 2025: Delhi Metro Timings Revised For Jan 26

Republic Day 2025: To help commuters reach Kartavya Path for the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Metro will begin operations at 3 AM on all lines, according to an official statement. Trains will run at 30-minute intervals until 6 AM, after which the regular schedule will resume.

"To mark the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will start services at 3 AM on Sunday, allowing people to travel to Kartavya Path and attend the Republic Day ceremony," the statement said.

Passengers are urged to plan their travel in advance and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Republic Day 2025: Traffic Arrangements at JLN Stadium

In preparation for Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory outlining the arrangements for the Park and Ride facility at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on January 26, 2025. This facility is intended to assist designated visitors traveling to Kartavya Path for the event.

As per the advisory, visitors using the Park and Ride service should enter through Gate No. 1 of JLN Stadium and park their vehicles near Gate No. 14. Shuttle buses will be available from Gate No. 14 to transport visitors to the event. They will also exit through Gate No. 14.

Motorists and the public are urged to stay patient, follow traffic rules, and comply with instructions from traffic personnel stationed at key intersections.

Republic Day 2025: Enhanced Security Measures in Delhi

To ensure security during the Republic Day celebrations, over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 15,000 police officers will be deployed across Delhi, a senior police official confirmed on Friday.

"Delhi will be under close monitoring with drones and CCTV surveillance, while cyber-specialist officers will oversee the operations. We have implemented multi-layered security, including six layers of checking and frisking, alongside extensive barricading," the officer told PTI.

Thousands of CCTV cameras, some equipped with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), have been installed throughout New Delhi. In addition, mobile vehicles with FRS technology will be deployed to detect potential threats in real time.

The officer assured that the Delhi Police is fully prepared for any situation. "Mock drills are being conducted by police teams in coordination with various security agencies," he added.