'Sahitya Ki Shanti, Arnab Ki Kranti': Smriti Irani Calls Republic 'Revolutionary'

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani praised Republic Media Network, calling it "revolutionary," while addressing the Republic Bharat Sangam Summit taking place at Republic Summit.

Addressing the crowd at the Republic Bharat Sangam Summit, the BJP leader praised the Republic's editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami saying, "Waise to Republic ek apne aap mein ek krantikaari channel hai, lekin, Sahitya ki shaanti aur Arnab ki Kranti woh Republic ke headquarters mein dekhne ko mil rahi hai (Although, Republic in itself is a "revolutionary," channel, but, here we can see the peace of literature and Arnab's revolution at the headquarters of the media house)."

The former Union minister talked about literature, poets and the significance of family and culture in shaping the belief system of people at Republic Bharat Sangam.

Republic Bharat Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti

Republic Bharat is hosting Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158. The event brings together figures from the world of music, literature, and culture on the Republic platform.

Several distinguished personalities are expected to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam. The guest list includes Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, actor Anupam Kher, singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, Kathak dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh, humorist Surendra Sharma, actor Raghubir Yadav, actors Annu Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam and many more.