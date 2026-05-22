Samarth Singh's License Suspended By Bar Council Of India Over Wife Twisha Sharma's Suspicious Death

Bhopal: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday suspended the bar license of Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh with immediate effect, ten days after his wife Twisha Sharma was found hanging at their home under mysterious circumstances.

The BCI's crackdown on Samarth comes shortly after he was taken into police custody over allegations linked to the mysterious death of his wife.

“The present matter concerns serious allegations arising out of the death of Ms. Twisha Sharma, wife of Shri Samarth Singh, Advocate, within a few months of marriage, at her matrimonial home at Bhopal," BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra noted, adding, “Samarth Singh…is hereby suspended from practice as an advocate with immediate effect, pending further consideration.”

Twisha Sharma's Mysterious Death

Twisha Sharma, who was former Miss Pune, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Samarth in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.

Advertisement

The official post-mortem cited hanging as the cause of death, but her family pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.

Samarth's Surrender Attempt After Absconding For 10 Days

After absconding for 10 days since his wife's death, Samarth Singh emerged before the public on Friday as he reached the Jabalpur court to surrender himself. However, the divisional judge refused to accept his surrender, directing him to surrender in Bhopal, the original jurisdiction of the alleged crime.

Advertisement

Samarth Singh's lawyer reportedly claimed that his client reached Jabalpur to surrender because he feared that there could be a threat to his life if he went to Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Twisha's lawyer Anurag Shrivastava said that the former is resorting to gimmicks. He added that Samarth Singh was supposed to surrender in Bhopal, not in Jabalpur.