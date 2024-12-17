'Stay Happy, Enjoy Life And Get Married': Gujarat Woman In Her Last Video Message to Boyfriend

New Delhi: Amid growing national conversations about mental stress and depression following the suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, a 27-year-old woman ended her life in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. Radha, a beauty parlour owner who had separated from her husband years ago, was living with her sister in Palanpur. Before her death, she recorded videos in which she can be seen apologising to her lover.

Radha’s sister, Alka, shared that the two women had spent the night together after having dinner on Sunday. The next morning, they found Radha's body. Upon reviewing her phone, the family found several recorded videos that suggested the man Radha had been in contact with might be involved. The family has filed a complaint with the police against an unnamed individual, expressing uncertainty about his identity.

"My sister ran a beauty parlour. On Sunday night, she returned home, had dinner and then we went to sleep. We found her dead the next morning. When we checked her phone, we found the videos she recorded. We have handed everything over to the police and we suspect the man she was talking to," Radha's sister, Alka told a portal.

‘Don’t be Sad, Enjoy Life': Radha’s Final Message to Her Boyfriend

In the videos, Radha can be heard apologizing to her boyfriend, explaining that her struggles with work and life led her to make the extreme decision. She expressed a desire for him to live happily and move on.

"Forgive me, I am taking a wrong step without asking you. Don’t be sad, stay happy, enjoy life and get married. Don’t think that I have died by suicide. I apologise with folded hands. If you are happy, my soul will find peace. I am upset over work and life, so I am taking this step," Radha says in one of the recordings.

In another video, Radha is heard asking the man for a photograph, expressing frustration that he had not sent it. "See what happens if I don’t get the photo by 7 o’clock," she says in their final conversation.

Police Investigation Underway

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Radha's death and the videos she left behind. Authorities are particularly focused on understanding why she felt the need to apologize and what prompted her to take such drastic action.

This incident comes amidst a national conversation on mental health and suicide, sparked by the recent death of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash. Subhash also left behind a video and a 24-page detailed note accusing his estranged wife Nikita Singhania and her family members of harassment, further fueling discussions on the emotional toll of mental health issues.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details .

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)