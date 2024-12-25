Published 21:59 IST, December 25th 2024
Thar Catches Fire on Darbhanga-Muzaffarpur Highway, Terrifying Video Emerges
Muzaffarpur: A Thar SUV suddenly caught fire on the Darbhanga-Muzaffarpur Highway, causing panic among bystanders. The vehicle, en route to Darbhanga, was quickly engulfed in flames.
Fortunately, the passengers managed to escape unscathed by jumping out of the vehicle in the nick of time.
Local authorities were promptly informed, after which both the Benibad police and fire department teams rushed to the scene. However, despite their efforts, the vehicle was completely gutted in the fire. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.
Earlier on Tuesday, a similar incident took place in the Dhar district of MP where a driver was charred to death after his car caught fire following a collision.
The incident occurred in Koswada village, approximately 60 kilometres from the district headquarters. According to Singhana police sub-inspector Prakash Sarote, the car reportedly hit a stone, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Trapped inside, the driver was unable to escape and succumbed to the flames.
The car involved in the accident was registered in the name of Nanuram Prajapat, a resident of Kothda village. Authorities are investigating whether the owner was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Updated 21:59 IST, December 25th 2024