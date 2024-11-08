QR Code Tickets of India International Trade Fair to be Available on DMRC App - Know More

Tickets of India International Trade Fair to be available on DMRC app | Image: X

New Delhi: In order to facilitate visitors at the India International Trade Fair, the DMRC and the India Trade Promotion Organisation have inked a MoU for QR code-based tickets of the event to be made available on the transporter's app.

Tickets will also be available on the official app of Bharat Mandapam, where the trade fair will be held between November 14 and 27.

An agreement was formalised on Friday through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), a statement said.

From November 11, visitors can purchase QR code-based tickets through the DMRC's Delhi Sarthi/DMRC Momentum 2.0 app, the Bharat Mandapam app, and the ITPO website.

"Tickets can also be booked directly at select Delhi Metro stations. A maximum of 10 tickets can be booked per person per day," the statement said.

The apps will also offer the option to book eight-seater golf carts for transportation within the Bharat Mandapam premises.

The golf carts will be available in two time slots: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m..