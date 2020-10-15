Nokia: The Future Is Now!

Over the past 25 years, Nokia has adapted, innovated & reinvented to meet the dynamic & diverse demands of the Indian Telecom sector. From enabling rapid growth from 2G to 3G technology, to introducing high-speed 4G LTE technology, the company has always been a pioneer of growth & development for the Indian telecom sector. Today, every single call in India meets a Nokia element somewhere in the complete call flow.

Nokia has always believed in driving innovation for tomorrow and delivering technology today. The company is now shaping the future of connectivity through the power of 5G technology. While 4G was a clear upgrade in technology from 3G, 5G is a complete paradigm upgrade as it focuses on the incremental enhancements on existing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technology. Beyond mobile operator networks, 5G is also expected to be used for private networks with industrial IoT, enterprise networking, critical communications applications, etc. Nokia aims at providing a secure & reliable system with high -speed that will increase productivity, thus driving the country towards self- reliance.