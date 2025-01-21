Rohit Bade : Innovative solution in Salesforce for Data Restore

Rohit Bade is a seasoned Salesforce Practice Lead and Principal Architect with over a decade of transformative experience in the Salesforce ecosystem. Renowned for his visionary leadership, Rohit has driven successful Salesforce implementations across industry-leading organizations, helping them achieve operational excellence and strategic growth.

His groundbreaking contributions to Salesforce technology development have redefined how businesses leverage the platform to tackle complex challenges. Rohit's work exemplifies ingenuity and forward-thinking, from streamlining business processes to designing innovative solutions.

As an author of influential articles, Rohit shares deep insights into emerging Salesforce trends and best practices, inspiring both peers and aspiring professionals. Beyond his technical expertise, he is a dedicated mentor and leader who empowers teams to unlock the full potential of Salesforce.

Rohit’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence has left an indelible mark on the Salesforce landscape, making him a respected figure in the global Salesforce community.

Below is the revolutionary solution Rohit Bade has invented

Comprehensive Salesforce Backup and Restore System with SharePoint Integration

This solution is designed to provide seamless data backup and restore operations for Salesforce, integrated with SharePoint for external storage. A user-friendly Lightning Web Component (LWC) forms the interface for managing these operations. The system enables users to back up Salesforce data to SharePoint, utilizing a structured folder hierarchy. Incremental backups capture only modified records, and data can be saved in both JSON and CSV formats, with AES-256 encryption ensuring security. Parallel processing enhances the efficiency of handling large datasets.

Restoration is equally robust, allowing users to retrieve backup files from SharePoint and decrypt them if needed. The system parses data into Salesforce records and supports JSON for better performance. It incorporates upsert functionality with conflict resolution and detailed logging of activities. The Lightning Tab provides an intuitive interface where users can select objects, manage files, view operational statuses, and schedule automated backups.

The integration with SharePoint is powered by Microsoft Graph API for secure file storage and retrieval. Authentication is managed through Named Credentials in Salesforce, ensuring secure and seamless access. The system employs advanced features like streaming backups for real-time data transfer and supports toggling between JSON and CSV formats to meet diverse data needs. Detailed logs are maintained for audit purposes and operational monitoring.