Why Burger Singh Rules the QSR Industry and Is Hungry for More!

Burger Singh, one of India’s largest homegrown ǪSR brands, has redefined burgers by combining global formats with authentic Indian ﬂavors. To dive deeper into the journey of this leading brand, we spoke to Rahul Seth, Co-founder of Burger Singh. Here’s what he had to share about their unique approach, ambitious growth plans, and the secret behind their desi burger success.

1. What inspired you to create Burger Singh and enter the competitive ǪSR market in India?

Burger Singh’s story began with Kabir’s transformative experience working at a local burger outlet in Birmingham during his MBA. Immersed in the art of crafting ﬂavors, he experimented with giving classic burgers an Indian twist—a creative endeavor that resonated with the customers and ignited the idea for Burger Singh. This eureka moment became the foundation for launching the brand in 2014, starting with its first outlet in Gurugram. The vision was clear: to fill a gap in the market where international fast-food brands served unfamiliar ﬂavors to an Indian audience.

Kabir also recognized the dual pillars of success for quick-service restaurants (ǪSRs): strong unit-level economics on the business front and exceptional taste, quality, speed and product innovation on the consumer side. While American ǪSR chains served Indian audiences

American-style food, Burger Singh stood out by tailoring its offerings to the Indian palate. This realization, coupled with the initial inspiration, forged a path for Burger Singh as a uniquely Indian brand catering to local tastes while maintaining robust operational efficiency.

2. Burger Singh has been expanding rapidly. What cities are you targeting for future growth?

This year, we are on a spree of rapid growth. Our goal this year is to open fi20 outlets, deeper penetration into existing key markets along with expansion into newer geographies and regions. We are bullish about our expansion in Southward India. With 4 stores in Pune, 1 in Mumbai and 2 already planned for Bangalore, we are set for an aggressive expansion in this region. We are certain that this move will open immense potential and endless opportunities for first-mover advantage, helping franchisees dominate local markets with a trusted brand name. Few of the cities we’d be targeting include Aurangabad, Amravati, Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Hyderabad, and so on.

In established markets, we’re targeting high-footfall locations to enhance visibility and drive profitability. With an already strong presence in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, this strategy will help in driving higher returns for franchisees while strengthening the

brand’s urban foothold. Some of these cities include Amritsar, Kota, Jaipur, Lucknow, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Indore, Chandigarh etc.

3. How does Burger Singh compete with international burger chains in India?

We’re the largest homegrown ǪSR burger brand in India, offering something that international chains can’t match: a truly Indian burger experience. We’ve created a menu with ﬂavors that are rooted in Indian culinary traditions, including the Bihari Gosht burger, Paneer Pinder-er burger, Amritsari Murgh Makhani burger, Mini Batata Vada, and so on. Our understanding of the Indian market coupled with our commitment to offering something unique helps us stand out of the crowd along with carving out our own space in the Indian ǪSR landscape.

4. What’s been the biggest challenge you’ve faced, and what did you learn from it?

There have been multiple challenges over the years. The biggest one was to build differentiation for Burger Singh in a crowded market and convince the customers to choose a homegrown brand over global chains. Breaking through their dominance required not just innovation but a deep understanding of the market and quality product.

We designed our menus to satiate the taste buds of our customers and adopted unconventional and quirky marketing strategies that helped us stand out and build a loyal customer base. This taught us the two most valuable lessons through the years. First is that all challenges are opportunities in disguise and second is how creative thinking helps overcome challenges and can drive growth.

5. How do you ensure food safety and quality in all stores?

Food safety and quality are of utmost priority for us as these are the cornerstones of our operations. Along with strictly following the guidelines set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and maintaining the highest hygiene standards in our kitchens, we have high-quality control during food preparation and even store operations.

· 24/7 monitoring through extensive CCTV network

· Monthly audit checks are conducted at the store to ensure all safety guidelines are adhered

· Unannounced audits at the store level to ensure safety and customer experience is top notch

· Regular tracking of KPIs for efficiency

· Extensive use of technology for immediate resolution of franchise issues, central resolution of customer complaints and swift redressal of any other gaps

Moreover, our operations team comprises seasoned professionals with years of experience in the industry. We even have field coaches who ensure timely training of employees in stores at their designated areas.

6. Can you share details about your latest funding round and how it’s helping your expansion?

Last year, we raised funds at a valuation of $52 million, which helped us in our Southward India expansion and kiosk network in New Delhi.

7. How does Burger Singh stay competitive in a growing market?

Burger Singh stays competitive in the growing ǪSR market by adhering to key pillars of success: exceptional product quality, consistency, speed, and strong unit-level economics. Our innovative product offering is crafted to cater specifically to the Indian palate, ensuring we stand out in a market where many international and national brands primarily serve Western ﬂavors. We maintain a sharp focus on delivering not just great taste, but also high-quality ingredients, consistent customer experiences, and quick service that meets the demands of modern consumers.

On the business side, our franchise model is optimized for efficiency and scalability, making it a compelling growth engine for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. By expanding beyond metro hubs and tier-1 cities, we’ve tapped into the growing demand for branded food in smaller markets, securing a first-mover advantage. This strategic combination of superior product attributes and robust business fundamentals is the foundation of our continued success in a competitive landscape.

8. What are your revenue and growth expectations for FY 2025?

For 2025, we’re poised for significant growth as we continue to scale our operations and expand our presence across the country. We are targeting robust growth of around 60% year-on-year. The addition of 75 new outlets in 2024, have brought us closer to our long-term goal of 300 stores by the end of 2025. We’re confident that the regional expansion along with the kiosk model, combined with our growing brand presence, will enable us to achieve and surpass these targets.

9. What’s next for Burger Singh? Are there any exciting plans in the pipeline?

There’s a lot of exciting work ahead. We’re constantly innovating, whether it’s through our new menu items or locations or even marketing campaigns.

10. What’s been your strategy for attracting a loyal customer base?

Our multi-pronged approach of unique product offerings made for an Indian palette, affordable pricing and focus on consistency and quality attracts repeat customers. We believe loyalty is about consistency and connection. From the first bite, we aim to deliver a product that tastes great every time. We focus on making Burger Singh not just a meal, but an experience. Moreover, we always get the first-mover advantage in tier-2, tier-3 cities and beyond.

11. How has your innovative take-away model contributed to Burger Singh’s success?

Our takeaway model has been a breakthrough for us as it has helped us align more with the evolving needs of our customers along with optimizing operational efficiency. The lean model is designed to operate in smaller spaces without compromising the customer experience along with advanced integrated features like drainage systems, optimized kitchen layouts, and modular designs ensure quick assembly and efficient operations. The takeaway model allows for faster expansion, especially in Tier 2, Tier 3, and even Tier 4 cities, where large dine-in spaces may not be viable.

With the rise of food delivery apps and on-the-go dining preferences, our model is perfectly suited for the convenience-driven customer. Moreover, our advanced training programs ensure that even in a compact setup, our staff delivers excellent service and food quality.