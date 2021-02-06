Advocates J Sai Deepak, Manasvi Thapar On Existence Of A Lobby Within The Judiciary

Rising young lawyers J Sai Deepak and Manasvi Thapar spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj in the latest episode of Legal Eagle discussing the influence of a 'lobby' within the judiciary and how India's institutions could be safeguarded.

Talking about the presence of a lobby in the judicial institutions, as seen in the recent cases of Bhima Koregaon and Shaheen Bagh, J Sai Deepak said, "The existing system as we see it today is a consequence of certain structural flaws that have crept into it over the years. The Collegium System is a prime culprit. It does not enable any kind of transparency, as lack of transparency has multiple ramifications. the existence and non-existence of a certain group is a result of this lack of transparency."

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Manasvi Thapar shared "I don't think our judiciary can be destabilized. It is our institution and we are proud of it. I don't think there is an attempt being made to pressure the judiciary. We have the right to opinion, which may not be true. Judges have always said criticism is going to uphold the courts, in a democracy, we have the right to counter judgements and judges but that does not mean that they can manage to undermine the institution. All those who have tried this have failed."

Outside of the constructive criticism, J Sai Deepak asserted that there was a presence of certain 'special interest groups', trying to put pressure on the system. "Those who toe the line, end up being in their good books, being celebrated as path-breakers. It exists, however, we have to ask ourselves is that is the system robust to withstand this pressure. Fundamentally, an un-elected body is being subjected to all kinds of pressure, articles timed during proceedings to influence behaviour. People are much more emboldened through social media. The institution attempts to strike a balance between preserving its dignity and enabling voices which criticise it."

Opining on whether this lobby had any influence on how the cases were being picked by the judiciary, Manasvi Thapar said, "Look at the grand stature of our courts. They listen to everyone. these people do not have a larger say in the democracy of our country. these people may have a say because there is democracy in the country. Do they command the mandate of people's voice? No, they have nothing. What they are trying to do is only "strengthening the fabric of our democracy."

