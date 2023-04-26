PM Modi At Republic Summit: Here Are The PM's Top Quotes From India's Biggest News Event

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Republic Summit 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Republic Summit 2023 on April 26 as the Chief Guest in New Delhi and spoke on a variety of subjects surrounding the event's theme 'Time of Transformation'.
From helping over 100 nations by supplying the COVID-19 vaccines to transforming the once corruption-infested MNREGA scheme, the PM reflected on India's past and shared his insights for a brighter future. Here are the top quotes from the Prime Minister's speech at India's biggest news event.