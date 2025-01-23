VIDEO: Arnab's Straight Questions On Saif's Avengers-Like Walk Out Of Hospital After 6.5 Hrs Surgery

In a dramatic turn of events, Arnab Goswami has raised explosive questions about Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s alleged "Avengers-like" recovery following a stabbing incident at his Bandra home. After reportedly undergoing a grueling 6.5-hour surgery for six severe stab wounds, Saif walked out of the hospital in just five days, leaving many in disbelief and sparking intense speculation.

Arnab didn’t hold back as he called out the glaring inconsistencies in the case. From Saif’s unusually rapid discharge to the sudden and unexplained change of the probe officer, the case has taken a murky turn. "What are they hiding? Is this being covered up? Why are key questions about the attack going unanswered?" Arnab thundered.

With every new twist, the mystery deepens. Was the attack orchestrated? Is there a bigger conspiracy? Arnab’s relentless demand for clarity has left the nation wondering if there’s far more to this high-profile case than meets the eye. The unanswered questions are piling up—and the pressure is on for the truth to be revealed.