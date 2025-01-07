This Is Exclusive: Another Shock for INDI Alliance, Sharad Pawar Likely to Rejoin Mahayuti Is there a major turnaound on the cards in Maharashtra? Are frosty relations likely to see a thaw in the coming days? We bring you this political scoop from Maharashtra. 84 year old Sharad Pawar, the stalwart in Maharashtra politics, perhaps faces the biggest challenge of his political career. After the massive drubbing faced by his party in the recently concluded elections , it is now become a battle for survival. Will Sharad Pawar bury the hatchet and join hands with his nephew? We have a reaction coming in from the NCP Ajit faction saying that they respect Sharad Pawar and if he comes back to the Mahayuti, it will be a welcome move.