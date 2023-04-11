'Greatest Finisher Ever': Netizens Roast Avesh Khan For 'GOAT' Knock & Celebration Vs RCB

LSG vs RCB: Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan was reprimanded on Tuesday for throwing his helmet away during the celebrations, following Lucknow Super Giants’ emphatic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 15 of the Indian Premier League 2023. Avesh Khan found himself on strike in the last ball of the match with LSG needing only a run to win. The no. 11 batsman, alongside Ravi Bishnoi, stole a single through byes to hand Lucknow Super Giants the win by just one wicket.

Upon completing the single, the 26-year-old speedster quickly removed his helmet and smashed it onto the field with the Royal Challengers Bangalore players looking at him in shock. The fact that Avesh didn’t even touch the ball while being on strike, invited heavy criticism for the young pacer by fans. As the bizarre celebrations went viral on social media, fans poked fun at Avesh by saying he is the finisher that his franchise needed the most.

IPL 2023: Dramatic conclusion to RCB vs LSG clash; As it happened

The RCB vs LSG, match no. 16 of IPL 2023 concluded in a much dramatic fashion with several notable events unfolding in the last two overs. LSG’s total stood at 198/6 in 18 overs, with 15 runs to win in 12 balls. The penultimate over started with Wayne Parnell bowling two wide deliveries before Ayush Badoni and Jaydev Unadkat exchanged singles in the first two balls.

Badoni then put pressure on the veteran Proteas bowler by hitting him for a four in the third ball, before getting dismissed in a bizarre fashion in the very next ball. While the youngster looked to shuffle in and play a scoop shot to take the ball over fine leg, he shockingly ended up hitting the stumps with his bat. This reduced LSG to 206/7 in 18.4 overs, as they needed five runs to win off the last over.

Bowling the last over, Harshal Patel brought RCB back into the game with the wickets of Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat. However, the 32-year-old’s failed attempt to run out LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end. With one run need to win in a ball for LSG, Harshal displayed his game awareness and caught Bishnoi backing up too far out of the crease.

He failed to dislodge the stumps after looking to do so in the middle of his run-up. Although Harshal shattered the bails in his second attempt, RCB was denied the wicket because the rules state that a batsman can be run out if the bowler dislodged the bails from outside the crease. Avesh couldn’t make contact with the ball in the last delivery, but a fumble by Dinesh Karthik allowed him and Bishnoi to complete the single.