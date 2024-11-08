India's Full Schedule For 2025: Indian Cricket Team's Fixtures For Tests, ODIs, T20Is Next Year

As the year 2024 draws to a close, cricket fans are already looking ahead to an exciting year for the Indian cricket team in 2025. With a packed schedule across all formats, India will be engaged in some high-stakes series, including bilateral tours, ICC events, and the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

From home series against England and West Indies to overseas challenges in England, Bangladesh , Australia, and South Africa, the 2025 cricket calendar promises plenty of action. Let’s take a detailed look at the full schedule for Team India in 2025.

1. India vs England (Home) – January-February 2025

The year will kick off with a white-ball series at home, as India hosts England for three ODIs and five T20Is. This series will begin on January 22, following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on January 3.

- Format: 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is

- Dates: January 22 to February 2025

2. Champions Trophy 2025 (Away) – February-March 2025

One of the most anticipated events of 2025 will be the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan is officially scheduled to host the tournament, but with political tensions between India and Pakistan, there are uncertainties about whether India will travel to their neighbor. The UAE has been suggested as a potential alternative venue for the event.

- Format: Multi-teams (ODIs)

- Dates: February-March 2025

- Venue: Tentatively Pakistan or UAE (awaiting confirmation)

3. England vs India (Away) – June-August 2025

After the Champions Trophy, India’s next major engagement will be in England. The 2023-25 World Test Championship final, which will be held on June 11 at Lord’s, could be a crucial fixture for India, depending on their standing in the WTC points table. Following that, India will begin their 2025-27 WTC campaign with a five-match Test series against England in England.

- Format: 5 Tests

- Dates: June to August 2025

- Venue: England

4. Bangladesh vs India (Away) – August 2025

India will then travel to Bangladesh for a three-match series consisting of both ODIs and T20Is. This will be another opportunity for India to test their bench-strength, with Bangladesh's spinners always being a threat in their own conditions.

- Format: 3 ODIs and T20Is

- Dates: August 2025

- Venue: Bangladesh

5. India vs West Indies (Home) – October 2025

India’s first home series of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle will be against the West Indies. The series will feature two Test matches, and will be a crucial early test for India’s new WTC campaign.

- Format: 2 Tests

- Dates: October 2025

- Venue: India

6. Australia vs India (Away) – October-November

Almost a year after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), India will head to Australia for a limited-overs series. This tour will include three ODIs and a five-match T20I series.

- Format: 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is

- Dates: October-November 2025

- Venue: Australia

7. South Africa vs India (Away) – November-December 2025

India will round off their 2025 international cricket calendar with another multi-format tour to South Africa. This will be the third consecutive year India will tour the Rainbow Nation, having already played a series in the 2023-24 season. The series will consist of two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.