'He Will Be RCB Captain': De Villiers Drops Stunning Hint Upon Kohli’s Captaincy Return In IPL 2025
As the debate over RCB's captaincy ahead of the IPL 2025 continues, AB de Villers has dropped a major claim that Virat Kohli could be the one leading the side.
The debate over the new skipper of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been one of the most hotly contested debates lately. Amid criticism over their moves at the IPL 2025 auction, the team has developed a balanced side after retaining just three players in the side. Surprisingly, the team did not make any big purchases and has the calibre to become the skipper of the franchise. As the debate continues, former RCB star AB de Villiers believes the IPL 2025 season may witness the return of Virat Kohli as the skipper.
Virat Kohli Returning As RCB Skipper? AB de Villiers Drops Huge Claim Ahead Of IPL 2025
Famed RCB batter AB de Villiers has seemingly hinted that Virat Kohli could be back as the skipper of the IPL franchise in the upcoming 2025 season. While ABD said that nothing has been confirmed about the franchise's new captain, he thinks that Kohli could be the frontrunner for the role.
"I don't think it has been confirmed yet, but he will be the captain, I think, looking at the squad", AB de Villiers said in one of his videos on his YouTube Channel.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not make any big picks in the IPL auction. The management has brought in two players — Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya — who have some captaincy experience in the IPL. However, Bhuvneshwar has only performed as an interim skipper in the Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Krunal Pandya has no experience in leading an IPL side. But the all-rounder is the skipper of Baroda in domestic cricket.
AB de Villiers Opens Up On RCB's Picks At IPL 2025 Auction
Further, the former Proteas skipper has revealed that he is content with the team RCB built up during the IPL auction, and he is delighted with the additions of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But he also pointed out one of the team's huge misses as they could have made a run for R Ashwin in the side.
"We missed out on Ravichandran Ashwin. CSK got him, but very happy to see him in the yellow jersey again. But all in all, I'm fairly happy. It's a well-balanced squad, we are missing a match-winning spinner but hopefully, we are able to balance the squad in such a manner that we make Chinnaswamy a fortress. This squad should work at Chinnaswamy," AB de Villiers added.
