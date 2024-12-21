Legal Trouble Mounts For Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match To Be Played At MCG

Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Former India skipper Virat Kohli is not having the best of times lately. Be it on the field or off the field, problems seem to be mounting for the former India skipper. Kohli started the ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in some style by scoring a thumping ton against the Australian side. But right after the Perth Test match, Kohli has failed to put bat to ball and this has gotten all the fans and cricket experts talking about his future.

After the culmination of the Gabba Test match which ended in a draw, Kohli had a heated exchange with an Australian journalist who was trying to click pictures of his kids. The Australian media criticized the former India skipper for his conduct and this means that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will spice up even more. Unfortunately for Kohli, he also finds himself embroiled in a legal trouble as the Bengaluru civic body has issued a notice against Virat Kohli's co-owned pub for fire safety violations.

Legal Trouble For Virat Kohli

Ahead of the crucial India vs Australia Boxing Day Test match that will be played at the mighty MCG, Kohli finds a fresh problem for himself. The former India skipper's co-owned pub located near Chinnaswamy Stadium has been accused of violating fire safety norms. The pub reportedly has been functioning without getting mandatory clearances, including a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department. The Bengaluru civic body has issued a notice against Kohli's co-owned pub on a complaint alleging fire safety violations.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice after social activist Venkatesh filed a complaint citing reasons related to the lack of fire safety measures.

Big Questions On Virat Kohli's Test Future

The ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in many ways is being considered as Virat Kohli's last tour to Australia. After Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement, the floodgate of troubles seems to have opened for Team India's seniors. After the 3-0 drubbing against New Zealand in a home series, the futures of India's seniors, their biggest match-winners were already under the scanner. But the Australian tour too also hasn't been going too well for the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.