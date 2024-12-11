Kylian Mbappé Makes History with 50th Champions League Goal In Real Madrid's Victory Over Atalanta

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland | Image: AP Photo

Real Madrid triumphed 3-2 over Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in an exciting UEFA Champions League game. Kylian Mbappé opened the score in the tenth minute of the contest. With second half goals, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham widened Madrid's lead. Atalanta battled back; Charles De Ketelaere converted a penalty shortly before halftime and Ademola Lookman scored in the 65th minute, but Real Madrid held on for the victory. This outcome sustains Madrid's prospects for tournament qualification.

Kylian Mbappé scored his 50th Champions League goal but then exited Real Madrid’s 3-2 win at Atalanta on Tuesday with an apparent physical issue.

The France striker used an expert control with his left foot to gather a pass from Brahim Diaz then quickly darted past a defender and unleashed a shot with his right foot into the far corner to put Madrid ahead 1-0 10 minutes in.

At 25 years and 356 days, Mbappé is the second-youngest player to reach the 50-goal mark after Lionel Messi, who was 24 and 284 days when he got to 50 in 2012.

Mbappé reached the milestone in 79 matches — the fourth fastest after Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games), Messi (66), and Robert Lewandowski (77).

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the all-time Champions League scoring list with 140 goals and Messi is next with 129.

Mbappé exited later in the first half with an apparent leg issue. He was replaced by Rodrygo.

Real Madrid’s big stars turned on the style to revive the Spanish giant’s faltering Champions League title defense on Tuesday.

Galacticos Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham all scored in a thrilling 3-2 win at Italian league leader Atalanta. But Madrid still had to ride its luck as Mateo Retegui fired over from in front of goal in stoppage time when handed a golden chance to level the game.

It was only Madrid’s third win in the competition’s revamped league phase and leaves the 15-time champion in the unseeded playoff positions in 18th place.

“It’s a very important win. Not everyone wins here. We suffered and competed. In the Champions League, you have to suffer,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It’s still difficult to finish in the top eight, but we have two games left to earn points.”

Six-time champion Liverpool leads the way after maintaining its perfect record in Europe this season with a 1-0 win against Girona.

Like Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain also picked up a much-needed win, beating Salzburg 3-0 to sit in the last playoff spot in 24th place.

Bayer Leverkusen is second after a 1-0 win over Inter Milan, while Aston Villa beat Leipzig 3-2 and is third.

The top eight teams advance directly to the round of 16. Positions nine to 24 face a playoff to reach the next phase.