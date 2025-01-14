Samsung Now Lets Galaxy Users Trade In Their Phones Anytime Without Purchase

Samsung has revamped its Galaxy Trade-In programme to allow users to submit their old Galaxy smartphones around the year without needing an immediate purchase. The important change, the company said, will help “boost the value of Galaxy devices” in the long run and offer customers “amazing savings.”

The existing trade-in policy requires Samsung Galaxy phone users to buy a new smartphone while they are exchanging an old device. While this rule applies to all the markets where the Galaxy Trade-In programme is active, another rule, which allows exchanges only during specific windows, such as immediately after new phone launches, is common in markets such as South Korea. On the other hand, Samsung permits exchanges in markets such as India and the US throughout the year.

Both rules change with the overhaul, meaning purchasing a new smartphone to avail of the trade-in benefits is no longer mandatory and exchanges are available year-round in all of Samsung’s eligible markets.

Samsung’s new programme, which has kicked off in Korea and France initially, will be operated by an insurance and repair company called Likewize. Although the third-party company to facilitate the revamped Galaxy phone exchange programme will vary depending on the country.

Although the conditions have become more relaxed for customers, the new Galaxy Trade-In programme will accept only specific models. Currently, the exchanges are limited to the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and newer smartphones. However, last year’s Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are ineligible for exchange as part of the new regime.